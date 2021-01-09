Woman's DWI charge followed by count of resisting arrest

A count of resisting arrest was added to a drunken driving charge after a woman allegedly fought with troopers who stopped her for a traffic violation, State Police in Jamestown reported.

According to the report, Katherine DePasquale, 58, of Kennedy, had been pulled over Wednesday on Route 394 in Kennedy and failed several field sobriety tests.

Troopers said that DePasquale was taken into custody after a brief struggle and registered a .16 reading on a breath test at the Jamestown State Police station. She was issued tickets to appear in Town of Poland Court at a later date.

