 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman's DWI charge followed by count of resisting arrest
0 comments

Woman's DWI charge followed by count of resisting arrest

Support this work for $1 a month

A count of resisting arrest was added to a drunken driving charge after a woman allegedly fought with troopers who stopped her for a traffic violation, State Police in Jamestown reported.

According to the report, Katherine DePasquale, 58, of Kennedy, had been pulled over Wednesday on Route 394 in Kennedy and failed several field sobriety tests.

Troopers said that DePasquale was taken into custody after a brief struggle and registered a .16 reading on a breath test at the Jamestown State Police station. She was issued tickets to appear in Town of Poland Court at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News