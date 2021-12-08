Woman's body pulled from submerged car above falls in dramatic Niagara River rescue attempt

The Coast Guard copter arrived at the scene at about 1:55 p.m. and began to hover over the partially submerged vehicle. After several minutes, a diver in an orange suit holding an ax, edged out the door of the aircraft and was slowly lowered toward the vehicle.

As the rotor wash whipped up the river’s current, the diver managed to reach the vehicle, grab onto it from the passenger side and open the front passenger door.

As dozens of onlookers, including members of the public, media and emergency responders watched intently from the riverbank, the diver raised his arm to signal to the copter’s crew that he had reached the occupant.

The diver, holding tightly onto the woman’s body, was lifted into the air and lowered carefully onto dry land at about 2:15 p.m. Emergency personnel swiftly surrounded them.

Rola said no movement was observed in the vehicle in the period leading up to the rescue attempt and a state park official confirmed the woman was dead before the Coast Guard diver got to her.

Police were able to read the license plate and identify the owner of the vehicle, though it wasn't clear whether that was the woman who was pulled from it. There were no other occupants.