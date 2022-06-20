Woman with four children in her vehicle charged under Leandra's Law

A Jamestown woman with four children in her vehicle was charged Sunday under Leandra’s Law with driving while her ability was impaired by drugs, State Police in Jamestown reported.

Troopers said Minerva Torres, 26, was stopped for traffic violations on Route 60 in Gerry, failed several standard field sobriety tests and was taken to the State Police station in Jamestown for evaluation by a drug recognition expert.

According to the report, Torres provided a blood sample at UPMC Chautauqua hospital in Jamestown and was issued tickets to appear in Gerry Town Court next month. The four children in her vehicle were turned over to a third party, troopers said.

