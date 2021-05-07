Woman who witnessed son's slaying in Niagara Falls can't get response from killer at sentencing

Deal said that about 20 minutes before the shooting, there had been "a knife-wielding confrontation" involving Hill, Martinez-Torres and a third man, who was not charged. Martinez-Torres and the other man left in a car, but Martinez-Torres soon returned with a .22-caliber rifle.

"Brian told me he believed something had to be done to prevent a future violent encounter," Deal said. "That's not self-defense in New York."

"I don't think that's self-defense anywhere," the judge interjected.

"I had to dodge bullets," Edwards told the killer. "You just walked over and kept shooting."

Because of the severe internal injuries Hill suffered, doctors couldn't save his life despite multiple surgeries.

"You really tore my son up. It was better that God took him than for him to have to live that way," Edwards told Martinez-Torres.

But after reading a passage about forgiveness aloud from the Gospel of St. Matthew, Edwards said, "I forgive you, Fat Boy. God has something for you. Is that why you took the plea – or because you knew you couldn't win?"

Deal said Martinez-Torres had a troubled childhood.