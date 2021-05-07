Woman who witnessed son's slaying can't get response from killer at sentencing

Irma Edwards saw Brian Martinez-Torres fire five rifle shots into the body of her son, Maurice Hill, on Father's Day 2020, leaving Hill mortally wounded.
Friday, at the killer's sentencing in Niagara County Court, Edwards tried and failed to get a reaction from him.
"Look at me, Fat Boy," Edwards said, using Martinez-Torres' nickname. Martinez-Torres stared down at the defense table, sometimes closing his eyes, as Edwards spoke.
"You know what I want to know, Fat Boy? Why did you do it?" Edwards asked.
No response.
Judge Matthew J. Murphy III ordered Martinez-Torres, 28, of Niagara Falls, to serve 19 years in prison for his plea bargain to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Hill, 47.
Hill died June 24, three days after the shooting outside Edwards' Ninth Street home. Martinez-Torres, a native of Puerto Rico with no known prior criminal record, was arrested the next day.
Edwards, who moved out of Niagara Falls in the wake of her son's death, said Hill had known Martinez-Torres for about 2½ years, and the killer had been a frequent visitor to her home.
"He has said to me numerous times his remorse, his sorrow," defense attorney Michael S. Deal said. But Martinez-Torres refused to speak when Murphy asked him to.
Deal said that about 20 minutes before the shooting, there had been "a knife-wielding confrontation" involving Hill, Martinez-Torres and a third man, who was not charged. Martinez-Torres and the other man left in a car, but Martinez-Torres soon returned with a .22-caliber rifle.
"Brian told me he believed something had to be done to prevent a future violent encounter," Deal said. "That's not self-defense in New York."
"I don't think that's self-defense anywhere," the judge interjected.
"I had to dodge bullets," Edwards told the killer. "You just walked over and kept shooting."
Because of the severe internal injuries Hill suffered, doctors couldn't save his life despite multiple surgeries.
"You really tore my son up. It was better that God took him than for him to have to live that way," Edwards told Martinez-Torres.
But after reading a passage about forgiveness aloud from the Gospel of St. Matthew, Edwards said, "I forgive you, Fat Boy. God has something for you. Is that why you took the plea – or because you knew you couldn't win?"
Deal said Martinez-Torres had a troubled childhood.
"He grew up in a home with abuse so severe that he was removed from his mother and stepfather," the defense attorney said. Deal said school psychologists in Miami, where the defendant grew up, diagnosed him with mental issues as young as age 9.