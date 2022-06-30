Woman who stole $105K from Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce sentenced to prison

The former director of member services for the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce was sentenced to state prison Thursday for embezzling $105,000 from the organization, according to the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office.

In a March 17 appearance before Wyoming County Court Judge Michael M. Mohun, Kelly Ashcraft, 45, of Warsaw, admitted to forging the signature of another chamber employee and failing to make entries in the chamber's business records.

On Thursday, Mohun sentenced Ashcraft to 2-1/3 to 7 years in prison for second-degree grand larceny; 2 to 6 years in prison for second-degree forgery; and 1-1/3 to 4 years in prison for falsifying business records. Mohun ordered all of the sentences to run concurrent to each other.

She must also pay full restitution.

The judge said Ashcraft showed no remorse for breaching the trust of the small businesses that make up the chamber.

"She failed to pay any of the $105,000 that she stole from the Chamber of Commerce and its members," Mohun said. "This sentence continues to send a message that violating the community’s trust will not be tolerated."

