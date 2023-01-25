Woman who sold heroin that resulted in fatal OD sentenced to 10 years in prison

A Buffalo woman who admitted selling heroin to a man who was found dead of an overdose the following day was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Genesis Tolentino-Cruz, 29, and another defendant, Orlando Albert-Arroyo, 27, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin.

Buffalo police found the victim, identified by prosecutors as a 24-year-old man, on Feb. 27, 2019. The deceased man's girlfriend told the police officers who responded to the drug overdose call that she had met Cruz and Albert-Arroyo at a Cheektowaga gas station to buy heroin the previous day. That night, the girlfriend said, she and her boyfriend used some of the heroin before she went to sleep. When she awakened, she found her boyfriend was dead.

In March and April of 2019, law enforcement investigators conducted six controlled purchases of heroin from Cruz and Arroyo. On April 19, 2019, a federal search warrant was executed at Cruz and Arroyo’s residence, during which heroin, ammunition, a rifle, a pistol, and drug processing items were seized.

Albert-Arroyo, 28, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2.