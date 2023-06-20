A judge Tuesday dismissed a petition from a Buffalo woman seeking to halt her sentencing for running over a state trooper during a racial justice protest three years ago.

Deyanna J. Davis, 33, who's scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Erie County Court, previously agreed to a minimum sentence of two and a half years in prison on her guilty plea to second-degree assault.

Last month she sought a State Supreme Court order to halt her sentencing and dismiss the charges, saying she did not receive effective legal representation before she pleaded guilty Feb. 1.

Justice Henry Nowak told Davis she could file her challenge in the the proper venue: the state appellate court in Rochester.

"As a Supreme Court judge, I don't have the jurisdiction over the case," Nowak said.

Assistant District Attorney Harmony Healy, who opposed Davis' petition, cited state law that forbids a justice acting in a civil capacity from reviewing the decisions of a county court judge acting in a criminal capacity.

Louise Nolley, Davis' grandmother who is assisting in her legal challenge, said she would seek a delay in Thursday's sentencing.