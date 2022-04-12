Woman who pepper-sprayed medical office employee sentenced to 3 years probation

A Buffalo woman who pepper-sprayed a medical office employee who asked her to comply with a face mask requirement was sentenced Tuesday by State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek to three years of probation, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that Deshawna A. Taylor, 28, entered the office on Main Street near Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo on Aug. 31 and left after she was asked by the employee to don a mask. A few minutes later, Taylor returned and reached underneath the glass partition while holding a can of pepper spray and released its contents onto the employee, who required medical treatment for her injuries.

Taylor pleaded guilty to third-degree assault on Feb. 4. In addition, a no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, prohibiting Taylor from being near the medical office for the next three years.

