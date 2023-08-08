A Buffalo woman has been found guilty of an animal cruelty violation for leaving her dog inside a hot vehicle last summer, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

During a two-hour, non-jury trial Monday, Cheektowaga Town Court Justice John Wanat found 38-year-old Shermika A. Walker guilty of a single count of confinement of a companion animal inside a vehicle in extreme temperatures, which is a violation under New York Agriculture and Markets Law.

According to prosecutors, Cheektowaga police and Cheektowaga animal control officers were called June 15, 2022, to a plaza on Union Road for a dog in distress inside a parked vehicle. Officers said the dog was having a seizure and vomiting because of excessive heat.

Officers removed the 8-year-old male Boston Terrier mix from the vehicle and took the dog to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment of severe heat stroke, after which the dog was held in the custody of the SPCA Serving County. The dog was, however, returned to Walker despite a request by the District Attorney's Office that the court impose a no animal order at Walker's arraignment. That request was denied by the town justice to whom the case had previously been assigned.

Walker remains released on her own recognizance pending sentencing Sept. 5. She faces a maximum of 15 days in jail.

-Harold McNeil

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Stephen C. Papia of the Justice Courts Bureau.