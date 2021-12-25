Woman wanted in New York and Ohio flees from deputies, facing multiple charges

Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating a string of burglaries and thefts from storage facilities were on a targeted patrol early Christmas morning when, just before 5 a.m., a vehicle drove into the lot of a facility on Dutch Hollow Road in the Town of Ellery.

Upon seeing a sheriff's patrol vehicle parked behind the storage buildings, sheriff's officials said, the driver of the vehicle drove away. The deputies followed and attempted to perform a traffic stop, "at which point the vehicle continued to flee."

The suspect eventually pulled over on Salisbury Road.

The driver, identified as Amanda Sendall, 35, was taken into custody.

Authorities said she has active arrest warrants from seven police agencies in New York and Ohio and a search of her vehicle turned up bolt cutters, a saw and other tools that can be used for forced entry.

She was arrested on the active warrants and also charged with possession of burglar's tools, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and failure to comply with lawful police order.

Sendall was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment.

