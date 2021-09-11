 Skip to main content
Woman wanted for pepper spraying doctor's office worker for refusing to wear mask turns herself in
Woman wanted for pepper spraying doctor's office worker for refusing to wear mask turns herself in

A Buffalo woman wanted for allegedly pepper spraying an employee at a doctor's office after the employee asked her to put on a mask turned herself in to police Saturday morning.

Deshawana Taylor

Deshawana Taylor.

Deshawana Taylor, 27, was charged with a felony count of second-degree assault, along with child endangerment and unlawfully possessing noxious material.

At about 4 p.m. Aug 31, a woman entered Kenwood Pediatrics, 2121 Main St., at the corner of Humboldt Parkway, and was asked by staff members to put on a mask.

The woman, identified as Taylor, refused to don a mask and then sprayed an employee. A juvenile was present in the area, leading to the child endangerment charge.

Police released a photo of Taylor to the media Friday asking for help in finding her.

Taylor turned herself in at the Northeast District station at 9 a.m. Saturday, police said.

