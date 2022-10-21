Woman to serve time in prison for stabbing relative inside West Side home

A 22-year-old Buffalo woman who pleaded guilty to stabbing a relative in an ongoing dispute over money received a determinate sentence of 4½ years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision by State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, prosecutors in the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Jamya M. Beathley attacked the victim Feb. 28, 2021, in her Potomac Avenue home and attempted to cause her serious injury by stabbing her five times in the left arm and once in the back of the head with a knife before fleeing the scene.

Beathley attempted to unlawfully enter her relative's home on Buffalo's West Side after 9 p.m. while armed with the knife, as well as pepper spray and two rocks.

The victim was treated by first responders before being transported to Erie County Medical Center where she received numerous staples and sutures for her injuries.

A few days ahead of her scheduled jury trial, Beathley pleaded guilty on May 6 to one count each of first-degree attempted burglary, first-degree attempted assault and second-degree assault.

On Friday, Boller issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim and another family member who was present during the attack. The order remains in effect until April 2035.