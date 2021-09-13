Woman to serve 15 years for killing her toddler son in Niagara Falls

A mother will serve 15 years in state prison for killing her 3-year-old son in Niagara Falls last year.

Alechmarie Pizarro, 24, had pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for the Feb. 15, 2020, death of Christopher O'Neil Pizarro, caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Pizarro was living in the Falls at the time, but later moved to Syracuse.

When Pizarro pleaded guilty June 21, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting said the death was ruled a homicide six days after the child's passing.

Pizarro called 911, but police said at the time that the boy had only a faint pulse when an ambulance brought him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Doctors worked on him unsuccessfully for about an hour.

An autopsy showed two brain bleeds, resulting from blows to the head while Pizarro was disciplining the child, Stoelting said.

In addition to the prison time he imposed Friday, County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III tacked on five years of post-release supervision.

