A woman was struck by gunfire as she was getting into a vehicle early Sunday near the 2900 block of Bailey Avenue, just north of the Kensington Expressway, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The woman, identified as a 37-year-old Town of Tonawanda resident, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.

Northeast District officers were called to the scene just before 4:15 a.m. An investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

- Dale Anderson