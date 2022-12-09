Woman stabbed Thursday in lobby of School 89

A woman was stabbed by another woman during a dispute late Thursday afternoon in the lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89, Buffalo police said.
The attack happened at about 5:40 p.m. in the school on Appenheimer Avenue, off Fillmore Avenue near East Delavan Avenue.
The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center. No information was available about the extent of her injuries.
The adults were not staff members at the school, a police spokesman said.
Police did not release any further details.
The case remains under investigation.