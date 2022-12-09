 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman stabbed Thursday in lobby of School 89

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A woman was stabbed by another woman during a dispute late Thursday afternoon in the lobby of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School 89, Buffalo police said.

The attack happened at about 5:40 p.m. in the school on Appenheimer Avenue, off Fillmore Avenue near East Delavan Avenue.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center. No information was available about the extent of her injuries.

The adults were not staff members at the school, a police spokesman said.

Police did not release any further details.

The case remains under investigation.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Brittney Griner on way back to US after prisoner swap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News