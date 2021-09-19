 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman stabbed in the eye in Allentown
0 comments

Woman stabbed in the eye in Allentown

Support this work for $1 a month

A woman was stabbed in the eye on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood near the corner of Allen Street early Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael DeGeorge said the stabbing involved a domestic incident between a woman and her boyfriend shortly before 12:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.

The boyfriend stabbed the woman in the eye, but police said the woman refused medical assistance. No other information was provided.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: FBI investigations of Byron Brown linger with no charges in sight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News