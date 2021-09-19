Woman stabbed in the eye in Allentown

A woman was stabbed in the eye on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood near the corner of Allen Street early Sunday morning.
Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael DeGeorge said the stabbing involved a domestic incident between a woman and her boyfriend shortly before 12:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Elmwood Avenue.
The boyfriend stabbed the woman in the eye, but police said the woman refused medical assistance. No other information was provided.
Sandra Tan
Reporter
I use the Erie County government beat to find issues and stories that tell us something important about how we live. An alumna of the Columbia Journalism School and Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, I can be reached at stan@buffnews.com
