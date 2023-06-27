A woman who was shot in the head while driving Monday afternoon is in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, Niagara Falls public information officer Aaron Ferguson reported.

The woman's injuries were discovered when police responded to a call about an auto accident and shots fired at 19th and Falls streets shortly after 4:30 p.m., according to the report. She was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, then transferred to ECMC.

A man driving the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to NFMMC for treatment, Ferguson noted.

Niagara Falls Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general number at 716-286-4711.