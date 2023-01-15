Woman shot in Depew in critical condition at ECMC

A woman who was found at a Depew home Thursday night with a gunshot wound is in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, according to Village of Depew Police.

Police said they were withholding the names of the victim and potential suspects as they investigate what they believe to be an isolated event.

Officers responded around 10:10 p.m. to a call of shots fired on Darwin Drive in the village, just east of Transit Road and north of French Road, and found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Depew Police issued a news release about the shooting Friday night on Facebook.