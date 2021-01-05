Woman seriously injured in downtown hit-and-run

A woman was seriously injured when she was struck Tuesday morning by a vehicle that left the scene, Buffalo police said.

The incident took place about 7:15 a.m. at South Division and Elm streets.

The vehicle struck the victim, described as a female pedestrian, and left the scene.

Police said the woman's injuries "appear serious in nature," according to a statement from police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

She was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Buffalo Police Department's confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

