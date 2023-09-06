A Williamsville woman was sentenced Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to serve two to six years in prison for stealing more than $110,000 from the fitness center where she worked in Clarence, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that 35-year-old Sienna D. Foumakoye issued credit card refunds from the business to customers, but routed the payments to her own personal bank account instead between Sept. 30, 2020, and Oct. 7, 2022, while she was employed there.

She pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree grand larceny, the highest sustainable charge against her, on June 28. As part of the plea, Foumakoye signed a Confession of Judgment to pay $110,312 to her former employer but, to date, has not made restitution.

District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Erie County Sheriff's Office Detective Dan Brinkerhoff for his work in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Chief Gary M. Ertel of the District Attorney's Special Investigations and Prosecutions Unit.