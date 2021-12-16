Woman sentenced 4 to 12 years in fatal Falls wreck

Breanna Best, who crashed her car into a house in Niagara Falls last year at a speed of more than 90 mph, was sentenced Thursday to four to 12 years in prison for killing one of her passengers in the wreck and injuring two others.

Best, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Precious Cox, 27, on July 4, 2020. The crash occurred at Porter Road and Hyde Park Boulevard.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli told State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. that Best, who was under the influence of alcohol, was to sell the car to one of the passengers.

"She asked to drive that car one last time because she was going to show them how to drive it," Granchelli said. "Arrogance is what the evidence shows."

"This was truly an accident, and I wish I could go back and change all the bad choices I made that night, but it's impossible," Best said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.