A Buffalo woman who admitted setting fire to a house that was going to become a community drop-in center was sentenced April 28 to 51 months in prison by U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.

Jade Smart, 34, was convicted of destroying property by fire and causing personal injury to a firefighter, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The Stop the Violence Coalition and the Buffalo Peacemakers planned to use the house at 79 Kilhoffer St. for youth and the elderly.

A firefighter injured his back fighting the Jan. 28, 2020, fire.

Smart was struggling with sustained drug addiction, said Fonda Kubiak, an assistant federal public defender. She also suffered from mental health struggles since her traumatic and unstable childhood but has never received adequate treatment, Kubiak said in a court filing.

"I know what I did to that house was wrong and I discovered that I was the damage[d] one," Smart said in an apology note to the court.

"I know how important that meant to my community," she said of the house, "but at that time my (mental health) wasn’t right at all."