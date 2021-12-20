 Skip to main content
Woman says she was threatened with boxcutter after complaining about maskless shopper
A woman shopping at Marshalls in North Buffalo on Sunday night told police another shopper lunged at her with a boxcutter after she told store employees the other shopper wasn't wearing a mask.

The woman told officers the other shopper overheard her talking to an employee in the Delaware Avenue store and then approached her with a boxcutter in her hand shortly before 10 p.m., according to a Buffalo police report.

The maskless shopper allegedly told her, "This is how people get hurt," according to the police report. She also allegedly said, "Why don't you mind your own business?" 

The other shopper then dropped the boxcutter and followed the victim around the store. Police did not recover a boxcutter at the store.

Latesha Johnson, 37, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment, according to the report.

