Woman rescued after resisting efforts to bring her in from lower Niagara River

A 54-year-old woman on a homemade raft was rescued from the lower Niagara River early Sunday morning after resisting efforts to bring her to shore.

The woman was spotted about 50 yards from shore near the Lewiston Landing around 4:30 a.m., according to U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Niagara Falls Station, who responded along with Lewiston police, Niagara County sheriff’s deputies and local firefighters.

Agents talked to the woman from shore, making multiple requests for her to return. The U.S. Coast Guard was notified that a water rescue might be required after she ignored the requests.

The Coast Guard maneuvered their vessel near the woman, but she paddled away. When the river current and Coast Guard vessel wake pushed her craft close to the shoreline, agents and officers attempted to rescue her, but backed away after she took out a knife and threatened to kill anyone who approached her. Her craft again came close to the shoreline, but as agents and officers approached, she held two knives and again made verbal threats to harm anyone who approached her.

The woman was finally rescued from the homemade raft with the assistance of a Lewiston police officer after an agent used a fishing net pole to knock the knives from her hands. The woman, who is a U.S. citizen, had signs of hypothermia from extreme exposure and was taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, according to Border Patrol.

