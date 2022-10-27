Woman reported missing found dead in Buffalo

Buffalo police announced Thursday that a woman who had been reported missing was found dead.

On Wednesday, police put out an alert to the public asking for help in finding Marie Chostel, 46.

Chostel, who also went by Marie Jean-Baptiste, was last seen in the 100 block of High Street in Buffalo, driving a silver 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV with a Florida license plate.

Police described her as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and a shaved head. They noted that she sometimes wore wigs and was last seen in a gray coat and multicolored headwear.

Police do not suspect foul play. No other details were immediately available.