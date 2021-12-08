Woman pulled from car submerged at brink of Niagara Falls

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

A woman was just pulled from a vehicle that was nearly submerged about 50 yards from the brink of the American Falls Wednesday afternoon by a Coast Guard officer lowered to the vehicle by helicopter.

State parks police said the woman was in her 60s. She was unresponsive and taken from the scene by ambulance once she was brought to land in a dramatic rescue. A diver in an orange suit was lowered from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter down to the car as the helicopter's blades whipped up the already strong river current.

The diver carrying an ax went into the passenger side and pulled the person from the passenger side door. The two were carried over to the ground.

The dark-colored compact vehicle was roughly 30 feet from the edge of land in the park. It was mostly submerged in the river and the trunk was open, facing the brink of the falls. Police were able to read the license plate and identify the owner of the vehicle, though it wasn't clear whether that was the woman who was pulled from it. There were no other occupants.