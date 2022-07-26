Woman pleads guilty to firebombing building being turned into community center in 2020

On Jan. 28, 2020, a fire ripped through 79 Kilhoffer St., a house being renovated by Habitat for Humanity that was going to become a community drop-in center. The building burned to the ground and a Buffalo firefighter suffered a back injury while crawling through the attic.

Investigators suspected arson. It turned out the house was firebombed, and on Monday, a Buffalo woman pleaded guilty in federal court to setting the blaze.

Jade Smart, 34, faces a minimum of seven years in prison and also may be fined between $15,000 to $250,000 and sentenced to two to five years of supervised release after she serves her prison sentence, according to her plea agreement.

Investigators used surveillance video footage and DNA left on a gas can to confirm the identity of the arsonist.

At the time of the fire, Habitat for Humanity was renovating multiple houses on Kilhoffer in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood and nearby. The Stop the Violence Coalition and the Buffalo Peacemakers planned to use 79 Kilhoffer as a community drop-in center for youth and the elderly. It was part of the Bailey Green initiative, a public-private partnership spearheaded by Harmac Medical Products on Bailey Avenue.

Just after 5 p.m., members of Stop the Violence and Peacemakers were at a meeting a block away at Harmac when they received word about the fire. When they arrived, they saw flames shooting through the roof.

Investigators with the Buffalo Fire Marshals Office at the scene found a partially burned iced tea bottle and a red gas can. To aid in the investigation, the investigators contacted the Buffalo office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for additional help.

In the criminal complaint, prosecutors said Smart was identified as a possible suspect and ATF agents and city fire marshals and interviewed her a few days after the fire.

According to a criminal complaint against Smart, she told investigators that on the morning of Jan. 28, 2020, she went to the back of 97 Kilhoffer and found a gas can that she placed on a garbage tote before leaving the area. She then met up with a friend and the two of them returned to get the gas can. A third person came to pick them up in a blue Ford Taurus and they drove to a gas station on Bailey Avenue where she bought a bottle of iced tea and $4 of gas to put in the can. The driver dropped off the women on Kilhoffer. Smart admitted she poured gasoline into her empty tea bottle but then left it on the garbage tote at 97 Kilhoffer and walked away. She said a few minutes later, the fire started.

Forensic tests on the gas can found DNA that matched Smart.

In the plea agreement, she admitted to starting the fire.

Murray Holman, executive director of the Stop the Violence Coalition, said he doesn't know Smart and doesn't know why she started the fire. But he believes the building was targeted.

"It set back our organization," Holman told The Buffalo News on Tuesday. "It took away resources from that neighborhood."

Holman said he's glad that Smart admitted to the crime and hopes to one day meet with her to ask her about why she set the fire.

"Her conviction is a step in the right direction. ... Hopefully, she'll get the help that she needs," he said.

In the meantime, he said his group plans to build a new community center at the same location.