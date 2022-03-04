Woman pleads guilty in North Tonawanda car chase that injured cop

A woman who led police on three car chases in North Tonawanda last year pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with one of the incidents.

Lisa M. Bagliere, 32, now of Springville, was scheduled for sentencing June 16 by Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek. The maximum penalty is four years in state prison.

But in the meantime, Bagliere will be extradited to Ohio, where she faces charges of drug possession and assaulting a police officer, Assistant District Attorney David DeChellis said.

Bagliere admitted to attempted first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree assault, charges stemming from a June 19 chase in which a North Tonawanda officer suffered a shoulder injury, DeChellis said.

Bagliere also was charged with other chases June 15 and Oct. 1, with the first one also going into Wheatfield, DeChellis said. Her pre-indictment guilty plea wrapped up those cases, too.

