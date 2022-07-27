Woman pleads guilty in double shooting case: 'Sixteen-year-olds make impulsive decisions'

A 19-year-old woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to assault and gun possession in connection with a 2020 double shooting in North Buffalo, and she will be sentenced to five years in prison followed by parole.

Jayda Caddele, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, had an attempted murder charge dismissed as part of her plea.

Judge Susan Eagan, who previously agreed to cap any sentence at seven years, said she agreed with the recommendation from the Erie County District Attorney's Office that Caddele should serve a determinate sentence of five years, followed by five years on parole.

Prosecutors previously alleged Caddele shot two men who were in a car on Stratford Road shortly before 2 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2020. But she was charged only with shooting one of them because only one of the victims cooperated with police, according to a source close to the investigation.

The victims were 19 and 21.

In this case, Caddele was considered an adolescent offender because of her age at the time of the crime. In cases involving adolescents, state law requires judges to consider an offender's age, said Mark J. Byrne, Caddele's defense attorney.

"Sixteen-year-olds make impulsive decisions," Byrne said after court.

Caddele, who was arrested in May, remains held without bail. Her sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Members of Caddele's family declined to comment after Wednesday's court appearance.

Caddele was arrested in May following a police chase in which she allegedly pointed a gun at officers while she was a backseat passenger in a vehicle.

In that case, she faces a charge in Buffalo City Court of menacing a police officer. Wednesday's guilty plea is expected to resolve that case.

At her May arraignment in the double shooting case, prosecutors described Caddele as the "prime suspect in a murder." She has yet to be charged in connection with a homicide, but it remains under investigation, a source close to the investigation said.