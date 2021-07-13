Woman paralyzed in police SUV crash speaks at deposition: 'She is doing remarkably well'

The 30-year-old Buffalo woman who was paralyzed from the neck down when she was struck by a Buffalo police SUV was able to testify in depositions in the lawsuit she and others have filed related to the crash, her attorney said.
Chelsea Ellis was able to answer questions from the City of Buffalo attorney after removing part of her ventilator in a June 24 deposition, according to Ellis' lawyer, John J. Fromen.
"She is doing remarkably well," said Fromen. "She is quadriplegic and on a ventilator, but she has the ability for brief periods, upwards of half-hour to 45 minutes, to remove the cuff from her trachea to allow air to pass over the trachea so she can actually verbally speak."
Air needs to pass over vocal cords in order for speech to occur.
"She was able to give testimony ... remarkably," Fromen said.
Ellis suffered devastating injuries as a result of the crash on Main Street and Benwood Avenue in the city's Central Park neighborhood on the afternoon of April 15, 2020. She and a friend, Karley Mueller, were walking on a sidewalk along Main Street when they were struck by the police SUV.
The police officer was responding to what turned out to be a false 911 call about a person with a knife. The officer, identified in the lawsuit as Branden Lowe, was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Main Street where the roadway is divided by a blocklong concrete median, according to the suit. The SUV collided with another vehicle that was traveling southbound on Main and was making a left turn onto Benwood; the SUV bounced off the curb, hit a utility pole and struck Ellis and Mueller. Ellis was thrown between 30 and 50 feet.
On Monday, the Buffalo man who made the false 911 call was sentenced to five years of probation; he pleaded guilty to first-degree falsely reporting an incident earlier this year. Prosecutors said William B. Gray, 61, admitted that he called 911 because he wanted his girlfriend's sister out of the house, and when the dispatcher asked Gray if there was a weapon at the Wyoming Avenue home, he lied claiming there was a person with a knife.
Both Ellis and Mueller have filed lawsuits against the city and the Buffalo Police Department, as well as Lowe. The suits also name Jyirah Bailey, who was driving the other vehicle involved in the crash.
A trial date has been set for June 2022, Fromen said. "We're of the opinion," Fromen said, "that a jury should decide it."
Fromen said that Ellis' testimony at her deposition was a surprise to the others at the proceeding. "No one really knew," he said.
Ellis does not have recollection of the incident itself, Fromen said.
"She was asked about her goals in life before the crash, and her goals in life moving forward," Fromen said, "and to her credit, she said they were the same as they were before, it will just be more difficult to accomplish those goals.