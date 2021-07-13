Woman paralyzed in police SUV crash speaks at deposition: 'She is doing remarkably well'

The 30-year-old Buffalo woman who was paralyzed from the neck down when she was struck by a Buffalo police SUV was able to testify in depositions in the lawsuit she and others have filed related to the crash, her attorney said.

Chelsea Ellis was able to answer questions from the City of Buffalo attorney after removing part of her ventilator in a June 24 deposition, according to Ellis' lawyer, John J. Fromen.

"She is doing remarkably well," said Fromen. "She is quadriplegic and on a ventilator, but she has the ability for brief periods, upwards of half-hour to 45 minutes, to remove the cuff from her trachea to allow air to pass over the trachea so she can actually verbally speak."

Air needs to pass over vocal cords in order for speech to occur.

"She was able to give testimony ... remarkably," Fromen said.

Ellis suffered devastating injuries as a result of the crash on Main Street and Benwood Avenue in the city's Central Park neighborhood on the afternoon of April 15, 2020. She and a friend, Karley Mueller, were walking on a sidewalk along Main Street when they were struck by the police SUV.

