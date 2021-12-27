 Skip to main content
Woman lying in Niagara Falls street critical after vehicle strikes her
A 26-year-old woman who was lying down in Niagara Avenue and hit by a vehicle early Sunday night was listed in critical but stable condition, Niagara Falls officials said Monday.

A driver heading east on Niagara, between Lockport and 16th streets, at about 6:20 p.m. struck the woman "who was lying in the lane of travel," city officials said in a news release.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center with facial and head injuries, two broken arms and fractured ribs. City officials withheld the woman's name.

The 44-year-old driver, as well as a police officer driving behind him, immediately stopped to assist the woman, officials said.

The driver, who was uninjured, is cooperating with police.

