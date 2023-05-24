A woman was killed Tuesday night when she was struck by an SUV outside the Metro Rail station at Main and West Utica streets.

Authorities say that the two women in that vehicle were being pursued by another vehicle and that a man was shooting at them from that vehicle as he chased them from Jefferson Avenue and Best Street.

Police identified the woman who was killed as Clara Gomez, 58, of Buffalo. Known as "Claire," she was known as a gruff but friendly panhandler. She also gained unlikely fame in 2019 when Griselda Records, a collective of breakout Buffalo-born hip-hop artists, featured her image on their album cover.

Westside Gunn, in an early morning tweet Wednesday, was one of the first to share a report of her death.

"My fav Buffalo Kid," his tweet read. "You'll be Loved Forever."

The accused shooter, Marlon D. Servance, Jr., 22, of Buffalo was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Buffalo City Court Judge Diane Wray remanded him to jail without bail.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday morning, barricades had been put up around a hole in the wall of the Metro Rail station.

Raymonda Reynolds was sitting in her truck parked near her home on Main Street on Tuesday when she saw a car speed past her, she said.

"Then I heard a boom," Reynolds said.

Moments later, police cars and other emergency vehicles arrived at the scene.

Reynolds said she drove closer to where the commotion was by the Metro Rail station and saw her aunt.

"Claire is under there," Reynolds said her aunt told her.

The aunt was distraught, as were the other people outside the station.

Reynolds said witnesses told her that Gomez was talking to another woman on the sidewalk – and she was not in the street. Gomez was well-known across Buffalo for walking in the middle of the street as she approached motorists for money.

"She was tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time. It was no fault of her own," Reynolds said.

Reynolds, a doula who assists women through childbirth, said she had known Gomez for years, often giving her some change or buying her a meal at the McDonald's or Burger King on Main Street.

"Everyone would look out for her," Reynolds said.

Servance is scheduled to return to court for a felony hearing Friday.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said that more charges are possible.

"We are investigating all aspects and there may be additional charges or changes to the charges," he said.

Buffalo News staff reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this report.