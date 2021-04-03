Woman killed while crossing Main Street Friday night

A 41-year-old woman was killed by a car as she attempted to cross Main Street near the NFTA-Metro LaSalle Station on Friday night, Buffalo police reported.

No charges have been filed against the male driver of the Dodge Charger that struck the Buffalo woman shortly before 11 p.m.

The car was northbound, and a statement from the Police Department said the driver, who has not been identified, is cooperating while investigators try to determine whether he was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police did not identify the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

