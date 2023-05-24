A 58-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle outside the Metro Rail station at Main and West Utica street, Buffalo police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 9:45 p.m.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene. Police have not released the victim's name.

The vehicle involved in the crash was impounded, police said.

Wednesday morning, barricades had been put up around a hole in the wall of the Metro Rail station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.