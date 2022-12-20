Woman inmate sentenced for attempting to assault jail deputy in Erie County Holding Center

A 26-year-old woman who is already incarcerated for stabbing her boyfriend to death was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to serve one to three years in prison for attempting to assault a jail deputy inside the Erie County Holding Center.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Nateonna J. Roland of Buffalo was being transported by a jail deputy from one housing unit to another in response to Covid-19 protocols on Jan. 24, 2021, when she became combative and refused multiple orders to leave. As she was being escorted by the deputy, Roland, who was handcuffed, dropped to the floor, intentionally causing an injury to the deputy's shoulder.

The incident occurred while Roland was in custody following the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Brendan Benjamin, 21, during a domestic dispute July 24, 2019, on Eagle Street in Buffalo. Benjamin died of his injuries in Buffalo General Medical Center. She pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Feb. 10, 2020, the day that jury selection was set to begin in her trial.

Roland pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault Aug. 5 for injuring the jail deputy. Her sentence in the assault case will run concurrent to her manslaughter sentence.