Woman injured in hit-and-run on Bailey Avenue
top story

Woman injured in hit-and-run on Bailey Avenue

A woman was in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center after she was found in the middle of Bailey Avenue with multiple injuries Friday afternoon, Buffalo police said Saturday.

The victim was identified as a 37-year-old woman.

The woman was found just after 4 p.m. Friday on Bailey, north of Walden Avenue.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. Accident investigators are trying to identify the vehicle that was involved.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call or text the confidential TIP CALL line at 716-847-2255.

