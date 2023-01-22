Woman injured by gunfire at party in Buffalo early Sunday

A Cheektowaga woman was injured when she was shot at a party in Buffalo early Sunday morning.
A Buffalo Police Department spokesman said the 29-year-old was shot during an argument at a party near the 100 block of Orlando Street, just south of Perry Street and west of Babcock Street. The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m.
The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.