 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman injured by gunfire at party in Buffalo early Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Cheektowaga woman was injured when she was shot at a party in Buffalo early Sunday morning.

A Buffalo Police Department spokesman said the 29-year-old was shot during an argument at a party near the 100 block of Orlando Street, just south of Perry Street and west of Babcock Street. The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. 

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Who killed the monsignor? 'Father isn't coming'

Who killed the monsignor? 'Father isn't coming'

All was silent at the Sisters of St. Joseph Motherhouse when the first nuns filed into the chapel and bowed their heads in prayer. It was 6:30 a.m. on March 13, 1966. But Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, expected to perform the 7 a.m. Mass, never appeared.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Buffalo Police investigate scene where Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor's body was found March 16, 1966

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News