Woman indicted on identity theft, fraud charges after allegedly stealing from clients

A federal grand jury has returned a 23-count indictment charging Jennifer Campbell, 47, of Niagara Falls, with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Campbell is accused of using her access to client accounts to write checks and forge signatures while employed as office manager and chief compliance officer at a Buffalo investment advisory firm between November 2018 and May 2021. She is accused of stealing over $500,000 from several clients and the firm for which she worked by forging the signatures of clients and principals at the firm on checks before depositing them into her personal account.
In one case, prosecutors said, Campbell took steps to conceal her thefts by sending the victim a falsified account statement showing a balance of about $148,000, when the account actually had a balance of only $93.
She was arraigned Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and released on conditions.