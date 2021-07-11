 Skip to main content
Woman in stable condition after early morning shooting on Bailey Avenue
Woman in stable condition after early morning shooting on Bailey Avenue

A 28-year-old Buffalo woman is listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center after a shooting early Sunday in the 800 block of Bailey Avenue near Dingens Street, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, detectives said the woman was inside a vehicle when she was struck about 3:30 a.m. She was taken to ECMC in a private vehicle. No further details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip call line at 847-2255.

