Woman imprisoned for stealing $195,000 from North Tonawanda company

Melissa S. Wendt, a Cambria woman with a history of embezzling money from her employers, was sentenced Thursday to 1½ to three years in state prison for stealing $195,183.97 from Audubon Machinery Corp. in North Tonawanda.

Wendt, 52, who was the corporate controller, stole the money between December 2018 and January 2020 and pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny.

According to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney David DeChellis, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. issued a judgment requiring Wendt to repay the money after her release from prison.

A prison sentence was mandatory because Wendt is a repeat felon. In 2013, she was convicted of stealing $102,733 while working as an accountant as a Planned Parenthood office in Erie County. She was sentenced to one to three years in prison after violating probation rules.

She also was fired from a job in the City of Lockport Building Inspection Department in 2002 for stealing $212 from the office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.