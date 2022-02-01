Woman identified ex-boyfriend as gunman before dying, jury told at Buffalo murder trial

Lakeeta Holloman just dropped off her 3-year-old daughter at a West Side daycare and was walking back to her car parked a few blocks away.
Within minutes on the morning of Nov. 15, 2019, Holloman lay on the sidewalk on Maryland Street with blood pooling beneath her from a gunshot wound to the back of the neck.
A Buffalo man has been charged with fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in November on the city’s West Side, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Clarence L. Bryant, 41, was indicted by an Erie County grand jury and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lakeeta Holloman, 23, who was shot Nov. 15 near Prospect Avenue and
Buffalo Firefighter Kevin Kwiatkowski, who testified Tuesday at the start of the murder trial of Clarence Lamont Bryant, arrived at the scene to find Holloman screaming for help.
"She kept relaying to us that she's not able to breathe, that she's going to die," Kwiatkowski said, "and she was just begging, basically, for someone to help her."
Before emergency responders loaded her into an ambulance, Kwiatkowski asked Holloman who shot her.
"She just responded with Lamont Bryant," he told the jury.
Within the hour, Holloman, 23, was dead. She was one of a dozen domestic violence homicide victims in Erie County that year.
Bryant, 43, Holloman's ex-boyfriend, is on trial on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
In opening statements Tuesday, county prosecutors encouraged the jury to use "common sense" when reviewing evidence in the case, which includes extensive video footage.
Emily Trott and Robert Cutting, Bryant's defense attorneys, unsuccessfully challenged the admission of Holloman's dying declaration as evidence. State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller ruled prosecutors could introduce it, noting it was an exception to the rules of evidence that typically preclude hearsay.
The video will show a person in a hoodie commit the murder, according to prosecutors, who said Holloman's sister also identified Bryant as the man in the videos.
But Trott told the jury "independent identification is crucial," noting they, as jurors, will receive instructions from the judge about how the dying declaration can be considered.
"There is a reason why they should be looked at with some skepticism," Trott told jurors in her opening statement.
The prosecution's case relies on video, but jurors must determine what they believe they see in the images, Trott said.
"At the end of this case, this all comes down to one issue – identification," she said. "And I would ask you please don't speculate."
Prosecutors told jurors Bryant had been drinking coffee and waiting more than a half-hour inside a McDonald's across the street from the daycare. He watched Holloman enter with their daughter and leave alone, Assistant District Attorney Ashley Morgan said.
As Holloman walked down Maryland, Bryant followed. He ran across traffic, eventually grabbing her from behind. After a struggle that lasted more than 15 seconds, Bryant fired a shot.
"He left her for dead, thinking he had silenced her for good," Morgan said. "But she wasn't dead and she didn't stay silent."
Three days before Holloman's killing, the couple was in Erie County Family Court. Bryant was trying to get full custody of their daughter, Morgan said.
Holloman and Bryant had been together for four years, but Holloman left with their daughter in the summer of 2019. She started dating another man, Morgan said.
Prosecutors will be showing the jury video taken from multiple vantage points: inside the McDonald's on the corner of Niagara and Maryland streets; the daycare center; a Tops gas station; a city police camera; and from a Prospect Avenue home, which captured the shooting.
"You will see the video footage, the story of how it happened," Morgan said. "Everything Lakeeta didn't have a chance to explain to us."
Bryant was arrested two months after the killing at a homeless shelter in Rochester, Morgan said.
Police recovered a spent, .40-caliber shell casing at the shooting scene on the northwest corner of Maryland and Prospect Avenue, Buffalo Police Crime Scene Unit Detective Ellen Nowadly testified.
The trial continues Wednesday.
Where to turn for help
The Family Justice Center is a one-stop center for victims and their families to safely escape abuse. Call 558-7233 or go to fjcsafe.org.
Child and Family Services operates a 24/7 domestic violence hotline: 862-HELP. For help finding shelter, call 884-6000.
For information about Child and Family Services' Haven House, go to cfsbny.org/programs/haven-house/.
