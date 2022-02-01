Woman identified ex-boyfriend as gunman before dying, jury told at Buffalo murder trial

Emily Trott and Robert Cutting, Bryant's defense attorneys, unsuccessfully challenged the admission of Holloman's dying declaration as evidence. State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller ruled prosecutors could introduce it, noting it was an exception to the rules of evidence that typically preclude hearsay.

The video will show a person in a hoodie commit the murder, according to prosecutors, who said Holloman's sister also identified Bryant as the man in the videos.

But Trott told the jury "independent identification is crucial," noting they, as jurors, will receive instructions from the judge about how the dying declaration can be considered.

"There is a reason why they should be looked at with some skepticism," Trott told jurors in her opening statement.

The prosecution's case relies on video, but jurors must determine what they believe they see in the images, Trott said.

"At the end of this case, this all comes down to one issue – identification," she said. "And I would ask you please don't speculate."