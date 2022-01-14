Woman gets state prison sentence over fatal stabbing she said followed domestic abuse

Boller said Friday he was sympathetic to Roland's history but ruled she was not a victim of domestic violence at the time she stabbed Benjamin, one of the requirements under the state's Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act that would allow for a shorter sentence.

Roland and Benjamin had a "stormy relationship," Boller said, and around the time of the attack there was mutual verbal and physical abuse "of each other."

A tearful Roland, standing shackled in orange jail garb, asked for forgiveness and mercy before the judge sentenced her.

"I'm young and scared. I’m lost. I just beg for a second chance," she said.

In a statement to the court read by the prosecutor, Yolanda Wright, Benjamin's mother, said she hopes she will be able to "fully forgive" Roland.

But Wright also asked the judge to consider "the bigger picture," – her grandson, Bre'onn, Roland and Benjamin's young son.

In her statement, Wright asked members of both families who were in the courtroom "to leave at peace, for the child's sake."