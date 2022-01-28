Woman gets 30 days in jail, probation for hitting cop with bullhorn

A Silver Creek woman was sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail and three years' probation for striking a Buffalo police lieutenant with a bullhorn.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller sentenced Savannah Karcz for the May 2021 incident, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Karcz pleaded guilty in October to third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, prosecutors said.

Karcz, who was initially charged with second-degree assault, tried to drive past a Buffalo police vehicle blocking an entrance to Delaware Park, according to a police report.

She got angry and started pounding the police vehicle. She then lifted up her shirt, exposing herself, and then removed her shirt, according to the report.

Then she got in the lieutenant's face with the bullhorn, and when he tried to move it, she hit him on the side of the face.

The lieutenant suffered a concussion. Karcz had also initially been charged with exposure.

