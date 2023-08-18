A Buffalo City Court judge sentenced a Buffalo woman to 100 hours of community service after she pleaded guilty to possessing property from a store looted during the Christmas blizzard, prosecutors said.

Shamika A. Dean, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property just as her bench trial was about to begin, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday in a news release.

Police found Dean in possession of sneakers, fitted hats and shorts Jan. 7 that were stolen during the storm from StreeTgame, a retailer on Bailey Avenue. The property was worth about $1,000, according to prosecutors.

Dean was initially charged with a felony count of possessing stolen property.

Judge Peter Savage ordered Dean to complete the community service within six months. A portion of her service must be done in the neighborhood of the store that was looted.