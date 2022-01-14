Woman gets 10 years for fatally stabbing her boyfriend

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
A woman who admitted to fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the summer of 2019 was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.
State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller also declined to impose a lesser sentence sought by Nateonna Roland's attorney, who argued Roland was a victim of domestic violence.
Roland previously admitted she killed her boyfriend, Brendan Benjamin, 21, in a residence on East Eagle Street on July 24, 2019.
The Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, a state law that went into effect in 2019, allows defendants to argue for a lesser sentence if the defendant at the time of the offense was a victim of domestic violence who was “subjected to substantial physical, sexual or psychological abuse” and “such abuse was a significant contributing factor” to their behavior.
Roland pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in February 2020, and, as part of the plea, Boller granted and held a hearing allowing Roland's defense attorney to argue she was a victim of domestic violence.
As part of the plea, Boller committed to sentencing Roland to no more than 10 years in prison and five years on parole. If Boller found Roland was a domestic violence victim after the hearing, he would have been required to issue a lesser sentence.