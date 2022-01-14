Woman gets 10 years for fatally stabbing her boyfriend

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A woman who admitted to fatally stabbing her boyfriend in the summer of 2019 was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision.

State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller also declined to impose a lesser sentence sought by Nateonna Roland's attorney, who argued Roland was a victim of domestic violence.

Roland previously admitted she killed her boyfriend, Brendan Benjamin, 21, in a residence on East Eagle Street on July 24, 2019.

The Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, a state law that went into effect in 2019, allows defendants to argue for a lesser sentence if the defendant at the time of the offense was a victim of domestic violence who was “subjected to substantial physical, sexual or psychological abuse” and “such abuse was a significant contributing factor” to their behavior.

Roland pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in February 2020, and, as part of the plea, Boller granted and held a hearing allowing Roland's defense attorney to argue she was a victim of domestic violence.