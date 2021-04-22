 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman found dead in car in MLK Park was strangled, severely beaten
0 comments
top story

Woman found dead in car in MLK Park was strangled, severely beaten

Support this work for $1 a month

Larrinsha Johnson, the Buffalo woman found dead Saturday in a car in Martin Luther King Jr. Park, was strangled to death, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The preliminary cause of death, as determined by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, was asphyxiation due to manual strangulation, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said.

Johnson, 18, also was severely beaten.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Prosecutors are awaiting the official autopsy report from the Medical Examiner's Office.

Johnson's body was found by police responding to a "suspicious incident call" at about 2:30 a.m.

Mushagdusa Nankumba (copy)

Mushagdusa Nankumba, 18, of Buffalo, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Larrinsha Johnson, 18.

Her boyfriend, Mushagdusa Nankumba, 18, faces a second-degree murder charge. He remains held without bail in the Erie County Holding Center.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Robots help autistic children boost social skills

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News