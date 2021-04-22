Woman found dead in car in MLK Park was strangled, severely beaten

Larrinsha Johnson, the Buffalo woman found dead Saturday in a car in Martin Luther King Jr. Park, was strangled to death, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The preliminary cause of death, as determined by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, was asphyxiation due to manual strangulation, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office said.

Johnson, 18, also was severely beaten.

Prosecutors are awaiting the official autopsy report from the Medical Examiner's Office.

Johnson's body was found by police responding to a "suspicious incident call" at about 2:30 a.m.

Her boyfriend, Mushagdusa Nankumba, 18, faces a second-degree murder charge. He remains held without bail in the Erie County Holding Center.

