Woman faces felony charges after school bus accident in Niagara County

  • Updated
A Wilson woman faces felony charges after her pickup truck struck a stopped school bus Tuesday morning in the Town of Cambria, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported. None of the 12 children on the bus were hurt.

Teresa R. Sturdivant, 49, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs following a previous conviction and first-degree aggravated unlicensed driving, both felonies.

Deputies said Sturdivant appeared to have a facial injury, but she refused treatment. She was taken to the Niagara County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.

According to the report, the bus was stopped at a stop sign on Burch Road at Ridge Road when it was struck from behind.

Sturdivant allegedly showed signs of impairment at the scene, the report said, and failed all field sobriety testing. The report noted that she was evaluated by a drug recognition expert, but refused a chemical test.

