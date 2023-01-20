Woman faces charge of possessing stolen items from blizzard looting

A Buffalo woman was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage III on Wednesday for possessing stolen merchandise that was allegedly looted from a Bailey Avenue store during last month's blizzard, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that on Jan. 7, 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was found in possession of sneakers, fitted hats and shorts, all allegedly stolen from a store in the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue, which was looted on Dec. 25. The items are valued at more than $1,000, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Dean, who was released on her own recognizance, is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a felony hearing.

She faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Twelve people have been arraigned on various charges related to lootings during the blizzard.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended the Buffalo Police Department Anti-Looting Task Force for its investigation.