 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman drowns, man missing after entering river in Niagara Gorge
0 comments
top story

Woman drowns, man missing after entering river in Niagara Gorge

Support this work for $1 a month

A woman died and a man was pulled away by the current Sunday afternoon on the Canadian side of the Niagara Gorge, according to the Niagara Regional Police Service.

About 5 p.m., emergency responders were called to the Niagara Glen in the area of the Niagara Parkway and Whirlpool Road for reports of a person in distress in the Niagara River.

A woman in her 20s was pulled from the water in critical condition, police said. She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A man, also in his 20s, who went into the water with her saw she was having trouble and tried to help, but disappeared in the current, police said. He remained missing late Sunday night.

Police planned to continue a shoreline search Monday morning.

The two were part of a group of friends from the Greater Toronto Area who came to hike gorge trails. Police did not release their names.

Police ask anyone with information to call (905) 688-4111.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Locals scramble to escape south Turkey wildfires

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme
Crime News

Ex-Erie County Legislator Charles Swanick defrauded in Steve Casey campaign scheme

  • Updated

The former legislator told The News that he heard allegations from an investigator that he was "never meant to win" a 2012 election for a NY Senate seat and that his decades-long friends – Steve Casey, then the deputy mayor to Byron W. Brown, and political operative G. Steven Pigeon – had coordinated with the incumbent Mark Grisanti to set up Swanick as a spoiler.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News