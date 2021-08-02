Woman drowns, man missing after entering river in Niagara Gorge

A woman died and a man was pulled away by the current Sunday afternoon on the Canadian side of the Niagara Gorge, according to the Niagara Regional Police Service.

About 5 p.m., emergency responders were called to the Niagara Glen in the area of the Niagara Parkway and Whirlpool Road for reports of a person in distress in the Niagara River.

A woman in her 20s was pulled from the water in critical condition, police said. She was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

A man, also in his 20s, who went into the water with her saw she was having trouble and tried to help, but disappeared in the current, police said. He remained missing late Sunday night.

Police planned to continue a shoreline search Monday morning.

The two were part of a group of friends from the Greater Toronto Area who came to hike gorge trails. Police did not release their names.

Police ask anyone with information to call (905) 688-4111.

